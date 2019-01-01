My Queue

United States of America

Robotic Process Automation Company UiPath Nabs $568 Million Investment Boost
Investments

At the $7 billion valuation, UiPath is one of the fastest growing and highest-valued AI enterprise software companies worldwide
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
What This Brit Has Learned From 10 Years of Doing Business in the States

Here's what I've learned since my first foray across the pond.
Paul Blanchard | 4 min read
Singapore's Astroscale Raises $30 Million Funding to Delete Space Junk

The new funding brings the total raised by the company to date to $132 million
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Meet the Chinese Owner of a Popular Gay Dating App US Calls 'National Security Risk'

Gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech Co. Ltd is looking to sell Grindr, according to reports
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
China Creates a Unicorn Almost Every 4 days, But Still Lags Behind US

The Asian country needs to work more on advanced scientific research capability
Pooja Singh | 5 min read