Universidad de Oxford

Oxford tendrá más alumnas mujeres por primera vez en mil años
universidades

La Universidad de Oxford tendrá 1,070 alumnas mujeres que aplicaron para estudiar en Oxford en el curso de otoño, comparado con solo 1,025 hombres. Una matrícula histórica luego de mil años dominados por alumnos hombres.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read