There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Unlimited Vacation
Vacations
As this year's holidays approach, you may be yearning to see friends, family and new vistas. The advice from researchers? Do it!
If you have multiple employees taking PTO simultaneously, what do you do? In a word, "prepare."
Unlimited PTO policies often seem risky -- but not for the reason you think.
This was a move on my part to strengthen the company and boost our bottom line by putting faith in people -- not processes.
Innovative companies are boosting their bottom lines by giving everyone unlimited time off.
More From This Topic
Benefits
It's time to expand paid leave and broader vacation policies. The reason may surprise you.
Unlimited Vacation
In the face of a vacation-weary workforce, he's hoping to lead by example.
Vacations
Go off the grid (temporarily) and stop feeling anxious about it.
Vacations
Workers tend to fear being perceived as dispensable and also dread a work pileup upon their return.
Parents
It sounds great, but raises some questions.
Unlimited Vacation
Richard Branson's pioneering policy of unlimited vacation has been met with remarkable skepticism over the past year.
Human Resources
Simplifying the challenge of managing a growing workforce is better for the company and appreciated by employees.
Company Cultures
An atmosphere that's deliberately fluid and innovative can inspire your team to greater heights of accomplishment.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?