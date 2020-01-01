Unnati

Agritech Startup Unnati Raises USD 1.7 Mn In Pre-Series A Round from NABVENTURES
Funding

The company will utilize the fund to expand its tech platform and set up more partner stores
Debarghya Sil | 2 min read