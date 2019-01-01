There are no Videos in your queue.
unplugging
Entrepreneurs
Having a life is a bigger success than making a living.
"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you."
From spa days to evening strolls, these strategies may be your best bet for avoiding burnout.
Are you losing an essential part of what keeps you passionate and alive to a digital addiction?
Boredom is the only place where your thoughts are truly unedited and unadulterated.
