My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Upcycling

Create Quick, Easy and Effective Content With This Simple Technique
Upcycling

Create Quick, Easy and Effective Content With This Simple Technique

Don't reinvent the wheel; learn to upcycle your content.
Lesya Liu | 7 min read
Man Builds Furniture Out of Old Apple Computers

Man Builds Furniture Out of Old Apple Computers

Designer Klaus Geiger has reimagined the Power Mac G5 with a utilitarian slant.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Looptworks' Scott Hamlin on Educating Customers While Having Fun

Looptworks' Scott Hamlin on Educating Customers While Having Fun

The co-founder of an upcycling company describes the benefits of being fun and engaging when educating customers.
Five to Follow on Twitter for Upcycling

Five to Follow on Twitter for Upcycling

LooptWorks founder Scott Hamlin reveals his list of top tweeters for upcycling.
Kara Ohngren Prior
Upcycling Becomes a Treasure Trove for Green Business Ideas

Upcycling Becomes a Treasure Trove for Green Business Ideas

Forget recycling. Reusing materials discarded in the manufacturing process is a growing force behind a fresh new industry.
Jennifer Wang | 11 min read