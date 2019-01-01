My Queue

UPS

UPS Staff Comes Together to Surprise Co-Worker With a Car
Helping Others

UPS Staff Comes Together to Surprise Co-Worker With a Car

Here's a heartwarming tale to brighten your day.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
UPS Tests Drone-Based Package Deliveries

UPS Tests Drone-Based Package Deliveries

The drones would take off from the company's trucks with an aim to more efficiently cover rural routes.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
UPS Launches U.S. Drone Test Flights for Urgent Medical Deliveries

UPS Launches U.S. Drone Test Flights for Urgent Medical Deliveries

Earlier this year the company announced it was backing a startup using drones in Rwanda to transport life-saving blood supplies and vaccines.
Reuters | 2 min read
FAA Proposes Fining Amazon $350,000 for Hazardous Package

FAA Proposes Fining Amazon $350,000 for Hazardous Package

The penalty is the largest fine the FAA has proposed imposing on Amazon, which the agency said has had a series of at least 24 hazardous materials violations in recent years.
Reuters | 3 min read
UPS, SAP Team Up for On-Demand 3-D Printing Network

UPS, SAP Team Up for On-Demand 3-D Printing Network

Under the new system, customers will be able to upload digital designs and the part will be printed at the UPS Store nearest to them for delivery.
Reuters | 3 min read

UPS-Backed Rwandan Blood Deliveries Show Drones' Promise, Hurdles
Drones

UPS-Backed Rwandan Blood Deliveries Show Drones' Promise, Hurdles

Delivery company UPS will provide a grant of $800,000 plus logistical support to a partnership including Gavi and robotics company Zipline International Inc.
Reuters | 4 min read
Amazon Reportedly Looking to Lean Less on UPS
Amazon

Amazon Reportedly Looking to Lean Less on UPS

The online retailer has been holding talks with air-cargo companies to lease airplanes, and is seeking to lower its costs and reliance on delivery partners like UPS.
Jonathan Chew | 2 min read
Report: Amazon in Talks to Lease 20 Boeing Jets to Potentially Launch Air Cargo Service
Amazon

Report: Amazon in Talks to Lease 20 Boeing Jets to Potentially Launch Air Cargo Service

Look out UPS, DHL and FedEx. There are reports that the ecommerce powerhouse is looking to soar into the air-delivery market, potentially aiming to dominate its entire distribution network.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Company Vet David Abney Is New UPS CEO
UPS

Company Vet David Abney Is New UPS CEO

The current CEO Scott Davis will retire to become a non-executive chairman.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
What F.E.A.R. Really Stands For
GrowthCon

What F.E.A.R. Really Stands For

At Entrepreneur magazine's Growth Conference 2014, keynote speaker Erik Wahl tells small-business owners they need to look past their fear, follow their passion and solve problems in a creative manner to succeed.
Andrea Huspeni | 7 min read
Why UPS Should Be Very Afraid of Amazon's Delivery Plans
Amazon

Why UPS Should Be Very Afraid of Amazon's Delivery Plans

Amazon has already changed the way we shop and consume media. Who's to say the ecommerce giant won't overhaul how you get your mail?
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Why the Postal Service Can't Capitalize on the Christmas Shipping Woes
Growth Strategies

Why the Postal Service Can't Capitalize on the Christmas Shipping Woes

This should be the time for the Postal Service to shine, but regulations and Congress won't let it seize competitive ground.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
How Consumers Contributed to the Shipping Nightmare on Christmas
Growth Strategies

How Consumers Contributed to the Shipping Nightmare on Christmas

UPS and FedEx messed up Christmas deliveries. But lost in the complaints are important changes in American buying that all businesses need to recognize.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read