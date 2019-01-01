My Queue

The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019
Here's everything you need to know about the top franchises to open from the 'Entrepreneur' Franchise 500.
Entrepreneur Staff | 8 min read
#5 on the Franchise 500: The UPS Store Gets a Consumer-Friendly Makeover

The #5 company on our Franchise 500 list fights off old-age with constant reinvention.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
The UPS Store Is Looking to Redefine the Word 'Store'

The franchises's key to growth: stores within stores.
David Zax | 3 min read
UPS, SAP Team Up for On-Demand 3-D Printing Network

Under the new system, customers will be able to upload digital designs and the part will be printed at the UPS Store nearest to them for delivery.
Reuters | 3 min read
Franchise of the Day: This Business-Center Concept Got Its Start By Acquiring Mail Boxes, Etc.

Created as an alternative to the post office, this franchise acquired Mail Boxes, Etc. in 2001, rebranded the stores and now has more than 4,800 locations.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read

More From This Topic

How This Second-Generation Franchisee Is Doing Things Her Way
Franchise Players

Alex Chambers began her UPS career working in her father's store, but now she's in charge.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
UPS Stores In 24 States Hacked, Private Customer Data Possibly Exposed
Security

The shipping giant's retail franchise was hit by a malware attack, potentially jeopardizing customer's identifying and financial information. Here's what you need to know.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Think Seattle's Only Claim to Fame Is Starbucks? Think Again.
Seattle

Besides the success of the huge coffee maker, the Emerald City has other amazing startup stories -- both past and present.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
Join the LIVE CHAT With Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief Amy Cosper for #MentorMonth
Starting a Business

What's the best advice a mentor ever gave you? Join the conversation and let us know.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
The 10 Biggest IPOs Ever
Growth Strategies

Twitter may be one of the most talked-about IPOs of the year, but it's nothing in size compared to these guys.
Kate Taylor
Need a Prototype? 3-D Printers Coming to UPS Stores
Technology

The shipping giant has made 3-D printing available in a San Diego franchise and will extend the offering to five other cities across the U.S. in the next two months as part of a pilot program.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
UPS Cuts Guidance, Troubling Sign for U.S. Economy
Growth Strategies

The shipping giant has sharply lowered its financial guidance, suggesting that signs of pickup in the U.S. economy might be overblown.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
5 Shipping Secrets of Zappos
Growth Strategies

The online retailer's shipping strategy provides competitive advantages and customer benefits.
Carol Tice | 5 min read
How Secure Package Delivery Can Raise Customer Satisfaction
Growth Strategies

Amazon's new locker shipping service joins others offering customers more options.
Mikal E. Belicove
What's Eating Entrepreneurs Today
Entrepreneurs

Small-business owners have a lot on their minds these days.
Mikal E. Belicove