Urban Communities
Detroit
The Motor City has epitomized both America's past industrial dominance and the despair of economic decline. It now is the epitome of urban resurgence.
Quality of life and community connections matter more than the quantity of new companies in a given city, according to the study.
Following a successful tech career, Flint native David Tarver returned home with a zeal for solving social problems.
Public urination has hit a messy, innovative wall in San Francisco thanks to this wizz-repelling paint.
If the Google-backed Sidewalk Labs just wants to build tech for 'smart cities,' it may not make a dent.
More From This Topic
Manufacturing
The exuberant and eco-friendly cleaning brand Method is set to unveil a first-of-its-kind manufacturing plant in inner city Chicago.
Innovation
Cities are looking to technology to save electricity used by street lights, monitor water mains and reduce crime. But is the cost worth it?
Uber
Anonymized trip data from the transportation giant will help metropolitan authorities make more informed planning decisions and better policy.
Politics
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies aren't enough to develop the next tech hub.
Internet of Things
Given the costliness and fragmentation of the smart home market, Verizon Wireless has its sights set on a loftier prize.
Detroit
The city has enormous woes but also substantial resources. Building a business here serves the greater good more than perhaps anywhere else in America.
Russell Simmons
He's launching a line to target an underserved market and, the mogul hopes, inspire a new wave of emerging designers in urban fashion.
Technology
How the Vegas Tech Fund plans to help transform the tech scene in Sin City, in part two of our series on Tony Hsieh's $350 million Downtown Project.
Entrepreneurs
In the first of a four-part series, a look at how the serial entrepreneur is betting on startups to revitalize Las Vegas with his $350 million Downtown Project.
Entrepreneurs
His new autobiography chronicles Allen's unexpected journey from professional basketball player to urban farming pioneer.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
