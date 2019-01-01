There are no Videos in your queue.
Urban Mobility
Ambani picked a 12.7 per cent stake in SkyTran Inc, which has partnered with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the US and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to develop the required technology, late last year.
Co-founded in October 2015 by Goldie Srivastava, the start-up has served over 15 million 'zero-pollution' rides over last 18 months.
The decentralized ride-sharing business model proposes that two disjoint identities should be decoupled, meaning they should have a separate legal identity
The government of India plans to sell only electric cars on zero down payment by 2030
Ola's founder Bhavish Aggarwal says company wil be profitable in the next two years.
Urban Mobility
Indian municipalities and transport operators have finally realized the potential of such services
Internet of Things
"The way we are doing is that we are like a startup in a big tanker, this is a huge advantage," says Reliance Group's IoT unit's CEO.
Urban Mobility
Recent reports suggest that carbon dioxide levels in the 20th century, have been the highest in the last 6,50,000 years!
Data Businesses
"I am confident in 5 years India will have the best digital services in the world"
Trends 2017
The trends that are touted to transform the Indian mobility scenario in 2017.
Cities
Bold, coordinated actions from the private and public sectors in both technologies and business models are the need of the hour.
