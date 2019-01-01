My Queue

Urban Mobility

Mukesh Ambani is Set to Revolutionize India's Mobility Sector with Personal Rapid Transit System. Are Indian Startups Ready?

Ambani picked a 12.7 per cent stake in SkyTran Inc, which has partnered with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the US and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to develop the required technology, late last year.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur is Improving Last-mile Connectivity With a Smart Idea

Co-founded in October 2015 by Goldie Srivastava, the start-up has served over 15 million 'zero-pollution' rides over last 18 months.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Decentralized Ridesharing - The Next Step

The decentralized ride-sharing business model proposes that two disjoint identities should be decoupled, meaning they should have a separate legal identity
Samar Singla | 5 min read
Technology Can Change the Way India Drives. Here's How

The government of India plans to sell only electric cars on zero down payment by 2030
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Ride Sharing, Bus Shuttle, Auto Service to Fuel India's Homegrown Taxi-hailing App's Profits

Ola's founder Bhavish Aggarwal says company wil be profitable in the next two years.
Sandeep Soni | 6 min read

Can Tech-Startups Resolve the Dilemma of Urban Mobility in India?
Urban Mobility

Indian municipalities and transport operators have finally realized the potential of such services
Nikhil Aggarwal | 4 min read
This Industry Veteran Says India Will Become World Leader in IoT in 2-3 Years
Internet of Things

"The way we are doing is that we are like a startup in a big tanker, this is a huge advantage," says Reliance Group's IoT unit's CEO.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
How Urban Mobility Can Help Control Global Warming
Urban Mobility

Recent reports suggest that carbon dioxide levels in the 20th century, have been the highest in the last 6,50,000 years!
Ayush Srivastava | 2 min read
India Needs Pervasive High Speed Wifi: Google's Rajan Anandan
Data Businesses

"I am confident in 5 years India will have the best digital services in the world"
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Watch Out These Urban Mobility Trends for 2017
Trends 2017

The trends that are touted to transform the Indian mobility scenario in 2017.
Sakshi Vij | 5 min read
What is the Future of Urban Mobility in India
Cities

Bold, coordinated actions from the private and public sectors in both technologies and business models are the need of the hour.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read