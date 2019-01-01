My Queue

Urban Outfitters

Office Slides? A Draft Beer Bar? Check Out These 6 Innovative (and Fun) Workspaces
Workspaces

Office Slides? A Draft Beer Bar? Check Out These 6 Innovative (and Fun) Workspaces

'There is overwhelming evidence that the design of an office impacts the health, well-being and productivity of its occupants,' says a recent report.
Carolyn Sun | 6 min read
Tech Leaders and Top Republicans Meet in Private to Unite Against Trump - Start Up Your Day Roundup

Tech Leaders and Top Republicans Meet in Private to Unite Against Trump - Start Up Your Day Roundup

Today's lessons, straight from the headlines.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Why Urban Outfitters Just Bought a Pizza Chain

Why Urban Outfitters Just Bought a Pizza Chain

The retail giant's latest move comes after several quarters of sales declines at its namesake stores.
Hayley Peterson | 3 min read
Urban Outfitters to End On-Call Shifts in North America

Urban Outfitters to End On-Call Shifts in North America

The change will affect the chain's 23,000 employees.
Krystina Gustafson | 2 min read
Why There's Nothing Outrageous About Urban Outfitters' Request for 'Free Work'

Why There's Nothing Outrageous About Urban Outfitters' Request for 'Free Work'

The retailer sent an email asking employees to work on the weekend with no overtime. But before you jump to conclusions, read this.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Under Armour Pulls 'Band of Ballers' T-Shirt After Complaints
Marketing Mistakes

Under Armour Pulls 'Band of Ballers' T-Shirt After Complaints

The shirt featured an image meant to evoke associations with a famous Iwo Jima photograph.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
NFL Fumbles, Uber Hikes and Other Business Fails
Advice

NFL Fumbles, Uber Hikes and Other Business Fails

Learn from some recent bonehead moves of leading companies.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 5 min read