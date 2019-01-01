My Queue

urban youth

The Power of Mentoring and Entrepreneurship
Young Entrepreneur

Learning to think like an entrepreneur put author Rodney Walker on an unlikely path from at-risk youth in Chicago to the Ivy League.
Shawn Osborne | 6 min read
Entrepreneurship Pioneer Seeks Solutions for Flint and Other Troubled Cities

Following a successful tech career, Flint native David Tarver returned home with a zeal for solving social problems.
Amanda Lewan | 3 min read
5 Ways Businesses Can Help Urban Youth Succeed in the Future Workforce

Get involved in closing the technology and higher education gaps.
Tabatha Turman | 4 min read