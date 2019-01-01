My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Urbanization

How Urbanization is Bringing Opportunities for Franchise Business
Urbanization

How Urbanization is Bringing Opportunities for Franchise Business

Delhi is projected to become the most populous city in the world around 2028, according to new United Nations estimates, which said India is expected to add the largest number of urban dwellers by 2050
Franchise India Staff | 2 min read
Innovation and Collaboration - The New Reality For Healthcare Industry

Innovation and Collaboration - The New Reality For Healthcare Industry

"Innovation, technology and collaboration are symbiotic and cannot exist without each other's support."
Baishali Mukherjee | 6 min read
Does India Need the Hyperloop Mode of Travel, COO Gresta Has the Answer!

Does India Need the Hyperloop Mode of Travel, COO Gresta Has the Answer!

"We are not asking for money, we are asking for land"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Five Tips For Startups Thriving In The Urban Sector

Five Tips For Startups Thriving In The Urban Sector

Know how you can create great environments of commerce through involving different businesses and a range of socio-economic classes
Dikshu P. Kukreja | 3 min read
Building A Smart India

Building A Smart India

In conversation with Mr. Kukreja, Entrepreneur India tries to understand how to build a smart India.
Ritu Kochar | 9 min read