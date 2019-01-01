My Queue

Upping Its Small Business Game, Google Expands Domain Registration Offering
Google

Upping Its Small Business Game, Google Expands Domain Registration Offering

The search giant is rolling out custom email addresses and dozens more domain name endings to help SMBs amplify their branding online.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
The Psychology Behind Choosing a Killer Domain Name

The Psychology Behind Choosing a Killer Domain Name

It's one of the most important decisions you will make for your business. Here's how to choose a domain that's simple, memorable and relevant.
Neil Patel | 5 min read
Amazon Scoops Up the '.Buy' Domain for $4.6 Million

Amazon Scoops Up the '.Buy' Domain for $4.6 Million

The online retailer reportedly outbid Google and two other companies that had their eye on the new and valuable generic top-level domain.
Benjamin Kabin | 3 min read
Google: The Process of 'Forgetting' People Is Still Evolving

Google: The Process of 'Forgetting' People Is Still Evolving

In response to questions raised by EU data protection agencies, Google published a point-by-point response explaining how it is currently processing the 91,000 removal requests it has already received.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
Avoid This Big Mistake When Optimizing Your Site for Search

Avoid This Big Mistake When Optimizing Your Site for Search

Online marketing expert Neil Patel says this is one of the most common SEO mistakes and can negatively impact how your site ranks in searches online.
Jason Fell | 3 min read

More From This Topic

The Most Expensive Domain Names in Internet History
URLs

The Most Expensive Domain Names in Internet History

A look at URLs that have sold for $1 million or more.
Alyson Shontell | 8 min read
How to Construct SEO-Friendly URLs
Marketing

How to Construct SEO-Friendly URLs

Search Engine Land editor Danny Sullivan explains what you need to know about optimizing URLs for search.
Danny Sullivan
What's the .Deal with the ICANN 'Reveal Day' and the New Domain Names?
Technology

What's the .Deal with the ICANN 'Reveal Day' and the New Domain Names?

A look at the pros and cons of acquiring a new top-level domain name.
Mikal E. Belicove