URLs
Google
The search giant is rolling out custom email addresses and dozens more domain name endings to help SMBs amplify their branding online.
It's one of the most important decisions you will make for your business. Here's how to choose a domain that's simple, memorable and relevant.
The online retailer reportedly outbid Google and two other companies that had their eye on the new and valuable generic top-level domain.
In response to questions raised by EU data protection agencies, Google published a point-by-point response explaining how it is currently processing the 91,000 removal requests it has already received.
Online marketing expert Neil Patel says this is one of the most common SEO mistakes and can negatively impact how your site ranks in searches online.
