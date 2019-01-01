My Queue

U.S. Dollar

Profits

Tourists Buying Less Luxury Items, Hurting Tiffany and Other Retailers

The upscale jeweler expects profit to fall in the first half of this fiscal year.
Reuters | 2 min read
Jeff Bezos Heats Up the Race to Space: Your Weekly News Roundup

We share the Amazon founder's commercial space travel ambitions and why the strong dollar might soon pinch American businesses.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Strong Dollar Puts Pressure on 'Made in USA' Firms

The dollar's run-up over the past six months is pinching small exporters, who say they're facing pricing pressure and overseas competition.
Kate Rogers | 4 min read
What a U.S. Default Might Mean for Small Businesses

As the political bickering over the nation's debts goes on, business owners may be wondering how a default could affect them.
Diana Ransom