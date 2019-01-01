My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

US Elections

The Man Who Predicted 2014 Indian Election Reveals Who Will Take The Throne In 2019
Politics

The Man Who Predicted 2014 Indian Election Reveals Who Will Take The Throne In 2019

He is also the same man who predicted results of 2016 United States polls and recently held Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections
Priyadarshini Patwa | 8 min read
3 Things Zuckerberg Said On Facebook's Role In Influencing US Elections

3 Things Zuckerberg Said On Facebook's Role In Influencing US Elections

Zuckerberg Said Facebook Could Not Have Any Role In Spreading Fake News About Politicians
Nidhi Singh | 2 min read
5 Ways Trump Can Impact The Indian Economy

5 Ways Trump Can Impact The Indian Economy

Speculations Are Emerging On How This Verdict Is Going To Impact The Indian Economy
Swati Sinha | 4 min read
8 Qualities of Donald Trump That Make Him a Great Leader

8 Qualities of Donald Trump That Make Him a Great Leader

The United States of America has overwhelmingly voted for the 70-year Donald J Trump to become President.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Congratulations America! You Have Become Great Again

Congratulations America! You Have Become Great Again

Donald Trump shows who is king, sweeps US Presidential Elections 2016.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Three Indo-American Make Political History In US Elections
US Elections

Three Indo-American Make Political History In US Elections

The Three Indo-Americans Are Making A Mark n U.S. Elections
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read