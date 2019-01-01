US-India

How US Technology Would Benefit India's Bio Fuel and Energy Business
US-India

How US Technology Would Benefit India's Bio Fuel and Energy Business

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan has invited US business to deploy technology, capital and new business models in India. He also urged US trade tycoons to foster interest in India's Bio Fuel revolution
Vinayak Sharma | 4 min read