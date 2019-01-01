My Queue

U.S. Presidents

3 Things To Know

Three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
12 Honest and Hopeful Quotes From Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush

The 41st president of the United States on freedom, service, purpose and more.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
The Importance of Candor and Other Lessons From a Former White House Chief of Staff

Structuring an environment that ensures trust among team members and then defending its integrity amid high-stakes workplace intrigue are leadership skills all founders need.
Tom Wicka | 6 min read
10 Quotes From John F. Kennedy on Leadership and Personal Growth

The 35th president of the United States would have been 100 on May 29.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
11 Thomas Jefferson Quotes on Motivation, Mindset, Productivity and More

In honor of his birthday, here's some wisdom from the founding father.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read

Leadership

Presidential Lessons in Leadership and Business

This President's Day, learn from the most powerful men in American history.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Will Not Run for President

The entrepreneur is focused on Facebook and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
Donald Trump

These Are the Most Inspiring Words From President Trump's Inauguration Speech

'We stand at the birth of a new millennium,' the 45th president of the United States says.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Donald Trump

Boeing, Chevron and Other Huge Companies Are Spending $90 Million on Trump's Inauguration

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has raised at least $90 million -- a record -- to pay for the festivities and provide big donors some face time with the new administration.
Dan Bobkoff and Danielle Muoio | 7 min read
Donald Trump

How to Watch the Presidential Inauguration Online for Free

At noon ET, Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States of America. Watch live.
Evan Dashevsky | 5 min read
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg for President in 2020? Pundits and Comics Share Their Hot Takes.

Do recent moves by the CEO of Facebook signify that he is looking to friend the electorate? Comedians and political analysts react.
Bill Schulz | 5 min read
Jeff Bezos

5 Fun Facts About Jeff Bezos's New D.C. Home

The historic house is the largest in the city.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Inspiration

Bush Daughters Pen Touching and Inspirational Letter to Malia and Sasha Obama

With only a week left in the White House, Barbara and Jenna Bush offer advice to the First Children.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Donald Trump

Time Magazine Names President-Elect Donald Trump Person of the Year

'It's a great honor, it means a lot,' Trump told NBC's 'Today' show.
Reuters | 1 min read
U.S. Presidents

Top 10 Richest U.S. Presidents

To see how it stacks up with past presidents, here are the top 10 richest presidents in U.S. history, as estimated by 24/7 Wall St.
John Schoen | 5 min read