U.S. Supreme Court
Politics
The president has nominated the Washington, D.C. judge for the bench.
The court's action avoided a possible 4-4 split that would have affirmed the lower-court rulings.
The Supreme Court is hearing a case about an invalidated speedometer patent.
The challenge is to a key part of the Obamacare health law that, if successful, would limit the availability of federal health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans.
Despite a devastating loss in U.S. Supreme court, founder Chet Kanojia promises to press on. But his options remain unclear.
Innovators
Chet Kanojia, network TV's Enemy No. 1, is looking to expand his controversial business even as he heads to the Supreme Court to defend it.
Growth Strategies
As the Supreme Court finishes up hearing challenges to the Affordable Care Act, business owners continue to be split on what outcome they'd like to see.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
