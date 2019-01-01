My Queue

U.S. Supreme Court

What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Brett Kavanaugh
Politics

What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Brett Kavanaugh

The president has nominated the Washington, D.C. judge for the bench.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Supreme Court Dodges Major Decision on Obamacare Birth Control

The court's action avoided a possible 4-4 split that would have affirmed the lower-court rulings.
Reuters | 4 min read
Chief Justice John Roberts Calls U.S. Patent Challenge Process Bizarre

The Supreme Court is hearing a case about an invalidated speedometer patent.
Reuters | 3 min read
Supreme Court to Hear Obamacare Subsidies Case

The challenge is to a key part of the Obamacare health law that, if successful, would limit the availability of federal health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans.
Reuters | 2 min read
Aereo Pauses Service, Says 'Journey Is Far From Done'

Despite a devastating loss in U.S. Supreme court, founder Chet Kanojia promises to press on. But his options remain unclear.
Jason Fell | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Aereo Founder: If We Lose, 'We Have No Plan B'
Innovators

Chet Kanojia, network TV's Enemy No. 1, is looking to expand his controversial business even as he heads to the Supreme Court to defend it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read
Business Groups Divided as Top Court Considers Health-Care Reform
Growth Strategies

As the Supreme Court finishes up hearing challenges to the Affordable Care Act, business owners continue to be split on what outcome they'd like to see.
Carol Tice