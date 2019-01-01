There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
User Experience
Without a roadmap, your chances of failure increase.
Measure the success of your UX efforts by improvements in your conversion rate.
We're in the throes of a shift in the way applications are designed and consumed, and it is about to give the user even more power.
Designers using AI create better user interfaces, faster.
More From This Topic
Company Culture
Diversity and agility are much more than buzzwords. Read on to learn how these and other values can drive real results.
Web Design
Don't deter your customers with a poor website design.
Facebook
Meanwhile, the social network is also, for the first time, now giving users the right to appeal its decisions on individual posts.
User Experience
Virtual reality and augmented reality strategies from an industry veteran.
Netflix
Dubbed Netflix Sans, the font will reportedly replace the similar Gotham font the streaming giant currently uses, and possibly save it a few million per year.
Mobile Apps
Humans are visual animals. Quality videos increase engagement, improve user experience and set your brand apart from the competition.
Social Media
Vero co-founder Ayman Hariri tried to clear the air with Entrepreneur about some of the backlash Vero has received.
User Experience
Though critical, user experience is often overlooked in website and app design.
Web Design
An improved user experience will make your site more trustworthy.
Customer Feedback
It seems that every time a major tech platform introduces a new feature or redesign, people get mad.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?