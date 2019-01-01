My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

User Experience

Maximizing the Value of Experience Data
Entrepreneurs

Maximizing the Value of Experience Data

Think mobile first.
Andrew Reid | 5 min read
6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It

Without a roadmap, your chances of failure increase.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
One Metric for Testing a Successful User Experience

One Metric for Testing a Successful User Experience

Measure the success of your UX efforts by improvements in your conversion rate.
Rashan Dixon | 6 min read
Stop Trying to Build the Next Salesforce and Build User Value Instead

Stop Trying to Build the Next Salesforce and Build User Value Instead

We're in the throes of a shift in the way applications are designed and consumed, and it is about to give the user even more power.
Jon Lee | 5 min read
How Artificial Intelligence Could Help You Design a Better User Experience

How Artificial Intelligence Could Help You Design a Better User Experience

Designers using AI create better user interfaces, faster.
Celu Ramasamy | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Live These 5 Cultural Values to Scale Your Startup's Growth
Company Culture

Live These 5 Cultural Values to Scale Your Startup's Growth

Diversity and agility are much more than buzzwords. Read on to learn how these and other values can drive real results.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
Improve Your Conversion Rate and Increase Revenue With These User Experience Design Essentials
Web Design

Improve Your Conversion Rate and Increase Revenue With These User Experience Design Essentials

Don't deter your customers with a poor website design.
Gabriel Shaoolian | 6 min read
Facebook Releases Document to Explain Why It's Removing Posts
Facebook

Facebook Releases Document to Explain Why It's Removing Posts

Meanwhile, the social network is also, for the first time, now giving users the right to appeal its decisions on individual posts.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Stop Thinking Killer App and Start Thinking Killer Experience
User Experience

Stop Thinking Killer App and Start Thinking Killer Experience

Virtual reality and augmented reality strategies from an industry veteran.
Aaron Price | 4 min read
To Save Some Cash, Netflix Developed Its Own Font
Netflix

To Save Some Cash, Netflix Developed Its Own Font

Dubbed Netflix Sans, the font will reportedly replace the similar Gotham font the streaming giant currently uses, and possibly save it a few million per year.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration
Mobile Apps

5 Reasons Your Mobile App Needs Video Integration

Humans are visual animals. Quality videos increase engagement, improve user experience and set your brand apart from the competition.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Vero, the Social Media Platform Co-Founded by a Billionaire That's Gone Viral
Social Media

Everything You Need to Know About Vero, the Social Media Platform Co-Founded by a Billionaire That's Gone Viral

Vero co-founder Ayman Hariri tried to clear the air with Entrepreneur about some of the backlash Vero has received.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
User Experience Is the Most Important Metric You Aren't Measuring
User Experience

User Experience Is the Most Important Metric You Aren't Measuring

Though critical, user experience is often overlooked in website and app design.
Michael Georgiou | 6 min read
Use These Web Design Tricks to Grow Your Business Exponentially
Web Design

Use These Web Design Tricks to Grow Your Business Exponentially

An improved user experience will make your site more trustworthy.
Gabriel Shaoolian | 7 min read
What Tech Companies Such as Snapchat and Their Users Should Remember When Updates Cause Outcry
Customer Feedback

What Tech Companies Such as Snapchat and Their Users Should Remember When Updates Cause Outcry

It seems that every time a major tech platform introduces a new feature or redesign, people get mad.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read