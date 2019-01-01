My Queue

User-generated Content

5 Important Tips for Growing a Niche Ecommerce Business
Ecommerce

Don't let yourself become overwhelmed. Stick with the tried-and-true until you have the bandwidth to experiment.
Bob Ellis | 5 min read
Facebook's Newsfeed Changes Are Likely to Hurt Businesses and Brands. What Can They Do Now?

If Facebook is going to prioritize posts from actual people, then businesses need actual people to post about them.
Katherine Hays | 4 min read
Marketing Your App with User-Generated Content

UGC is a great tool to increase engagement amongst your existing consumers and to get people talking about your brand.
Kimberly de Silva | 7 min read
Why Instagram Won 2016 and Snapchat Didn't

A robust set of specialty features and high-quality content make Instagram a smart fit for business and equally fun for downtime. Here's how the platform is expanding its reach across different demographics.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
4 Keys to Boosting Your Growth Rate in 2017

Customer acquisition is a long-term process, so get started now.
Ehsan Jahandarpour | 5 min read

More From This Topic

9 Ways to Speed Up Content Creation and Connect With More Users
Content Marketing

Apply agile marketing practices to crowdsource knowledge, prioritize critical tasks and know when it's time to move on.
Andrew Raso | 5 min read
User-Generated Content Is How You Get Your Customers to Sell for You
Social Media

User-generated content is on the rise because people trust reviews from their friends more than anything.
Aaron Orendorff | 5 min read
How to Develop a Junk Content Filter
Communication

In a world dominated by user-generated content, you've got to know what's real and what isn't.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
How Famed Tech Analyst Mary Meeker Foresees the Future of the Internet
News and Trends

Keep an eye on user-generated content, messaging apps and drones, according to the 20th annual Internet Trends report.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
8 Tips for Doing Business Online in China
China

A tantalizingly vast market lays behind an Internet firewall foreign businesses can't hope to climb without local help.
Kyle York | 5 min read
Want Customers to Market Your Brand? Make Them Look Awesome.
Marketing

Take a page out of the Facebook and GoPro playbook by allowing clients to showcase themselves for all the world to see.
Kai Sato | 4 min read
5 New Social-Media Platforms Worth a Look
Social Media Marketing

They don't have big followings, yet, but that is part of their allure. These promising platforms can help you develop an invaluable social media niche.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
7 Clues So Millennials Will Spread Your Marketing Like Wildfire
Millennials

Gen Yers don't respond to the advertising strategies that worked for their grandparents, boomers or Gen X.
Dave Hawley | 4 min read
Is Your Company Marketing Like a Taxicab Business in the Age of Uber?
Advertising

The sharing economy is starting to dramatically upend how creative work fashioned for advertising is sourced.
Kevin Bobowski | 4 min read
5 Ways to Harness Hashtags to Drive Business Value
Social Media Marketing

Give social media a second life that's tied in to your company's marketing message or campaign.
Kevin Bobowski | 4 min read