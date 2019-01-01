My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

user interface

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development
Technology

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development

Flutter and React Native are next-level opportunities.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
Is Smart UI the Next Big Thing for Personalized Banking in an Experience Economy?

Is Smart UI the Next Big Thing for Personalized Banking in an Experience Economy?

Smart UIs would become a must-have feature than a nice to have feature because in a world where the lives of people are played out through the screen of a mobile device
Sudhir Babu | 5 min read
How ChatBots have Become More 'Personalized' and Less 'Robotic'

How ChatBots have Become More 'Personalized' and Less 'Robotic'

ChatBots create a bond between people and technology, which these days are almost done by Artificial Intelligence
Neha Modgil | 4 min read
How Artificial Intelligence Could Help You Design a Better User Experience

How Artificial Intelligence Could Help You Design a Better User Experience

Designers using AI create better user interfaces, faster.
Celu Ramasamy | 5 min read
Why Building for Voice Commerce is Imperative for Brands and Businesses

Why Building for Voice Commerce is Imperative for Brands and Businesses

Voice is a revolutionary technology in the making, a crucial cornerstone in erecting an edifice for IOT driven smart homes and cities
Sreeraman Thiagarajan | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Are You Making These Common Mistakes in Your Start-up?
Startups

Are You Making These Common Mistakes in Your Start-up?

A small yet very important factor for an entrepreneur is to pay careful attention to all legal compliances while starting or even terminating a venture
Kinzal Jalan | 5 min read