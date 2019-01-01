There are no Videos in your queue.
USPS
Targeted Advertising
The internet's speed is great for business -- until Google or another platform changes its rules on a dime, freezing you out of the marketplace.
It's not too late to start the new year off right, reviewing where your business is, renewing customer touch-points, and recalibrating your goals.
The U.S. Postal Service's Informed Delivery will send you up to 10 images a day.
If you're shipping to our northern neighbor, get ready for changes starting May 31.
An old competitor to UPS and FedEx has stepped up to deliver America's packages, leveraging technology and adjusting pricing.
Data Breach
The hack may have compromised more than 800,000 employees' personal data, including Social Security numbers.
Delivery
The U.S. Postal Service will offer seven-day delivery this holiday season as it seeks to capitalize on e-commerce's growth and compete against UPS and FedEx.
brand positioning
Identify the very unique attributes of a product or service that make it special. Then solidify the positioning.
Amazon
Amazon has already changed the way we shop and consume media. Who's to say the ecommerce giant won't overhaul how you get your mail?
Growth Strategies
Amazon customers in some parts of the U.S. can now get packages every day of the week.
Growth Strategies
When the U.S. Postal Service cancels Saturday first-class mail delivery in August, you can ensure your business workflow continues uninterrupted.
Growth Strategies
The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx have all raised their shipping rates. This handy reference can help you find the best deal.
Growth Strategies
Amazon's new locker shipping service joins others offering customers more options.
Marketing
Business owners may be wondering about their mailing options after the U.S. Postal Service announced it would shutter nearly half of its processing centers.
Growth Strategies
Small-business owners share their time-saving strategies for the upcoming season.
