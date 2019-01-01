My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

USPS

Build a Customer Communication Channel That's Sure and Steady
Targeted Advertising

Build a Customer Communication Channel That's Sure and Steady

The internet's speed is great for business -- until Google or another platform changes its rules on a dime, freezing you out of the marketplace.
Shaun Buck | 5 min read
5 Ways to Refresh Your Ecommerce Business

5 Ways to Refresh Your Ecommerce Business

It's not too late to start the new year off right, reviewing where your business is, renewing customer touch-points, and recalibrating your goals.
Harry Whitehouse | 4 min read
USPS May Start Emailing You Images of What's in Your Mailbox

USPS May Start Emailing You Images of What's in Your Mailbox

The U.S. Postal Service's Informed Delivery will send you up to 10 images a day.
Billy Steele | 1 min read
What Do USPS's Canadian Pricing Changes Mean for U.S. Small Business? (Infographic)

What Do USPS's Canadian Pricing Changes Mean for U.S. Small Business? (Infographic)

If you're shipping to our northern neighbor, get ready for changes starting May 31.
Harry Whitehouse | 4 min read
The Postal Service Emerges as Shipping Powerhouse for Small Businesses

The Postal Service Emerges as Shipping Powerhouse for Small Businesses

An old competitor to UPS and FedEx has stepped up to deliver America's packages, leveraging technology and adjusting pricing.
Harry Whitehouse | 5 min read

More From This Topic

United States Postal Service Reports Possible Breach
Data Breach

United States Postal Service Reports Possible Breach

The hack may have compromised more than 800,000 employees' personal data, including Social Security numbers.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
USPS to Deliver 7 Days a Week During Holiday Season in Fight With FedEx, UPS
Delivery

USPS to Deliver 7 Days a Week During Holiday Season in Fight With FedEx, UPS

The U.S. Postal Service will offer seven-day delivery this holiday season as it seeks to capitalize on e-commerce's growth and compete against UPS and FedEx.
Phil Wahba | 2 min read
Find Your Brand's Proof Points
brand positioning

Find Your Brand's Proof Points

Identify the very unique attributes of a product or service that make it special. Then solidify the positioning.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Why UPS Should Be Very Afraid of Amazon's Delivery Plans
Amazon

Why UPS Should Be Very Afraid of Amazon's Delivery Plans

Amazon has already changed the way we shop and consume media. Who's to say the ecommerce giant won't overhaul how you get your mail?
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Amazon Teams Up With USPS to Offer Sunday Delivery
Growth Strategies

Amazon Teams Up With USPS to Offer Sunday Delivery

Amazon customers in some parts of the U.S. can now get packages every day of the week.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read
Will You Miss the Mailman on Saturdays? 3 Workarounds to Consider
Growth Strategies

Will You Miss the Mailman on Saturdays? 3 Workarounds to Consider

When the U.S. Postal Service cancels Saturday first-class mail delivery in August, you can ensure your business workflow continues uninterrupted.
Catherine Clifford
How to Beat the Shipping Price Hikes (Infographic)
Growth Strategies

How to Beat the Shipping Price Hikes (Infographic)

The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx have all raised their shipping rates. This handy reference can help you find the best deal.
Brian Patrick Eha
How Secure Package Delivery Can Raise Customer Satisfaction
Growth Strategies

How Secure Package Delivery Can Raise Customer Satisfaction

Amazon's new locker shipping service joins others offering customers more options.
Mikal E. Belicove
What to Do When the Mailman Slows Your Business Down
Marketing

What to Do When the Mailman Slows Your Business Down

Business owners may be wondering about their mailing options after the U.S. Postal Service announced it would shutter nearly half of its processing centers.
Diana Ransom
Three Ways to Streamline Shipping for the Holiday Rush
Growth Strategies

Three Ways to Streamline Shipping for the Holiday Rush

Small-business owners share their time-saving strategies for the upcoming season.
Lisa Girard | 5 min read