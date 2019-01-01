My Queue

How Artificial Intelligence Could Help You Design a Better User Experience
Designers using AI create better user interfaces, faster.
Celu Ramasamy | 5 min read
How Software Teams Can Learn to Make Beautiful Music Together

Bluegrass bands and software teams might seem worlds apart, but those fiddlers and pickers might teach the techs a thing or two.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
Technology Trends That Will Shape 2017 and Boost Your Company's UX

Change isn't going to appeal to everyone, but it's still inevitable. Here are four technology trends that will define 2017.
Kevin Yamazaki | 6 min read
Startup Gold: 3 Ways to Train Wisely and Stay Lean

Team members can't exceed expectations if you haven't set any.
Brittney Betzer | 4 min read