V2V

The Big Idea Behind the Tony Hsieh-Backed 'Life is Beautiful' Festival
Growth Strategies

In an on-going effort to rehabilitate Sin City, the Zappos CEO is throwing his support behind yet another Vegas-based startup event.
Matt Villano | 5 min read
What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas, Unless You're Tony Hsieh

At SXSW, Zappos founder and CEO Tony Hsieh stops by the Samsung Blogger Lounge to discuss the revitalization project of Downtown Las Vegas, the new SXSW V2V program and more.
Shira Lazar | 4 min read