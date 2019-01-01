There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Validation
Launching a Business
A lackluster response from potential customers doesn't mean you've failed -- it just means you've succeeded at understanding what the market doesn't want.
Don't let your day job or lack of capital stop you from finding and testing a business idea. Here's how.
Fundraising is a full time job, and so is running your company. It's a lot to figure out.
Validation by third-party experts can enhance a new product/service's reputation and credibility.
Use the D.O.V.E technique, and watch your great idea transform into a viable business for the long term.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
Success doesn't require perfection or genius. A good idea and a lot of hard work executing the basics is usually enough.
Starting a Business
Before you commit significant time, money or other resources to launch, take this test.
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding platforms can be about more than selling concrete commodities.
Market Research
Startups can snatch success from the jaws of failure by doing research on a shoestring.
Success Strategies
Three experienced entrepreneurs provide advice on what they did to ensure they wouldn't fail at their endeavor.
Business Ideas
It can be tough to determine if you're really onto something. After conducting a gut check, seek the advice of others.
Starting a Business
New product and service concepts are stifled by the process of taking them to market. If you can prove a demand, however, the next steps become much less intimidating.
Business Ideas
Before you spend big money on bringing your product to market, make sure there is actually a market for your product.
Business Ideas
The author of a new book tells how several inventive types tested their product's premise. A catchy concept won't score profits for a startup if no one wants the device.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?