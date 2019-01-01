My Queue

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 5: 'I Accept Your Offer of My Offer'
At times, it seems the contestants on our weekly streaming pitch show have the upper hand over our board of investors.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 4: 'It's the Uber of Pooper'

On this episode of our weekly streaming pitch show, the investors find promise in some well-researched products and get downright grossed out by others.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
7 Factors That Influence Startup Valuations

Figuring the valuation on a company that isn't making money is subjective but not arbitrary.
Jaydip Parikh | 8 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 1: 'Is She Pitching Us?'

Our weekly pitch show is back, and the investor judges are looking for answers.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Why Valuing Your Business Can Enhance Its Value

Valuing your company gives you insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the business.
Michael Carter | 5 min read

To Attract Investors, Let Them All Be the 'Last One In'
Investors

Raise smaller mini-rounds in close succession rather than one large equity round.
Alex Gold | 4 min read
This Is Your Path to the $1,000-Per-Hour Mindset
Entrepreneur Mindset

If you don't value your time, who will?
Joshua Lee | 4 min read
What Every Startup Must Do to Get Investor Ready
Raising Capital

Raising capital isn't easy, but luckily you can make all the right things ahead of time to be good to go when opportunity knocks. Fortune favors the prepared founder.
Ryan Himmel | 4 min read
Six Famous Entrepreneurs Who Show How Your Personal Brand Powers Deal Flow
Branding

Your personal brand reflects more than what people think of your product or service, it's what they think of you, and will determine what your business will really be worth in the end.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
Avoid These Financing Mistakes That Kill Business Valuations
Selling a Business

Eliminating bad debt will make your company so much more attractive for sale.
Mark Abell | 5 min read
The $10 Billion Club: Meet the 7 Most Valuable Startups in the U.S.
Startups

These are the Ubers and Airbnbs of the world, the startups that steadfastly remain private companies as they seek more millions in funding at higher and higher valuations.
Avery Hartmans | 6 min read
Is Your Business Approaching 409A Valuations the Right Way?
Business Valuation

These valuations are a pain, but they're necessary if you're issuing common stock, stock options or any other form of non-qualified deferred compensation.
Anna Johansson | 4 min read
Amazon, Now Worth 2 Walmarts, Is Donating Half of Its New Building to a Homeless Shelter
Amazon

The shelter will open in 2020.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Apple Becomes First Company Worth More Than $800 Billion
Apple

The tech giant broke its own record.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
20 Facts About the World's Billion-Dollar Startups
Unicorn Club

A new study compares what these "unicorn" companies have in common.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read