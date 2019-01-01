There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Valuations
Elevator Pitch
At times, it seems the contestants on our weekly streaming pitch show have the upper hand over our board of investors.
On this episode of our weekly streaming pitch show, the investors find promise in some well-researched products and get downright grossed out by others.
Figuring the valuation on a company that isn't making money is subjective but not arbitrary.
Our weekly pitch show is back, and the investor judges are looking for answers.
Valuing your company gives you insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the business.
More From This Topic
Investors
Raise smaller mini-rounds in close succession rather than one large equity round.
Raising Capital
Raising capital isn't easy, but luckily you can make all the right things ahead of time to be good to go when opportunity knocks. Fortune favors the prepared founder.
Branding
Your personal brand reflects more than what people think of your product or service, it's what they think of you, and will determine what your business will really be worth in the end.
Selling a Business
Eliminating bad debt will make your company so much more attractive for sale.
Startups
These are the Ubers and Airbnbs of the world, the startups that steadfastly remain private companies as they seek more millions in funding at higher and higher valuations.
Business Valuation
These valuations are a pain, but they're necessary if you're issuing common stock, stock options or any other form of non-qualified deferred compensation.
Amazon
The shelter will open in 2020.
Apple
The tech giant broke its own record.
Unicorn Club
A new study compares what these "unicorn" companies have in common.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?