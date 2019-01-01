My Queue

Value

Customer Experience

It's important to direct your business toward making a difference in your customers' lives.
Per Bylund | 5 min read
Take These Steps To Make Sure Your Career Doesn't Turn into the Hunger Games

Knowing your value will help you weather periods of upheaval.
Benjamin Gilad | 4 min read
3 Fundamental Ideas on How to Succeed as an Entrepreneur

What is a 'productive' business? This contributor's ideas of what that means may differ from the traditional view.
Per Bylund | 6 min read
The Best Way To Get What You Want? Focus On Your Customers' Needs.

Forget your own desires, and lead with the value you can provide.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Unlike Raises, You Can Afford to Give Your Team All the Recognition and Praise They Have Earned

Appreciate your employees, and everything else falls into place.
Angela Kambouris | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Risk

Taking smart chances can help fast-track your startup without exposing your fledgling company to unnecessary dangers.
Abdo Riani | 7 min read
Ready For Anything

Flight attendants save lives and therefore deserve respect, not gratuities.
Joan Oleck | 4 min read
Persistence

If customers aren't going for your deal, it's time to offer a better deal.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
Value

Peter Voogd offers a few tips for those who are just beginning to build their business.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read
Ready For Anything

They are a significant part of your team. Treat them as such.
John Stoker | 6 min read
Marketing

Sometimes all you need is a little creativity.
Gregg Schwartz | 6 min read
Amazon

Jeff Bezos's company is just weeks behind Apple.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Ready For Anything

Conscious leadership reduces turmoil.
Bob Rosen | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs

If you think buying another company is an easy shortcut to growth, you need to think some more.
Mark Daoust | 5 min read
Networking

Lead with value and doors will open for you.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read