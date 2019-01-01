There are no Videos in your queue.
Value
Customer Experience
It's important to direct your business toward making a difference in your customers' lives.
Knowing your value will help you weather periods of upheaval.
What is a 'productive' business? This contributor's ideas of what that means may differ from the traditional view.
Forget your own desires, and lead with the value you can provide.
Appreciate your employees, and everything else falls into place.
Risk
Taking smart chances can help fast-track your startup without exposing your fledgling company to unnecessary dangers.
Ready For Anything
Flight attendants save lives and therefore deserve respect, not gratuities.
Persistence
If customers aren't going for your deal, it's time to offer a better deal.
Value
Peter Voogd offers a few tips for those who are just beginning to build their business.
Marketing
Sometimes all you need is a little creativity.
Amazon
Jeff Bezos's company is just weeks behind Apple.
Entrepreneurs
If you think buying another company is an easy shortcut to growth, you need to think some more.
Networking
Lead with value and doors will open for you.
