My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

value added tax

Why GST May be Shot-in-the-arm that Online B2B e-commerce Needed
GST Impact

Why GST May be Shot-in-the-arm that Online B2B e-commerce Needed

Overall, about 80% of the large business merchants were ready for the GST on the D-Day, while about 60% of the small or midsize business owners were ready.
Devesh Rai | 5 min read
#5 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Know About GST

#5 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Know About GST

In the GST era, Input Tax Credit is allowable on purchase of all goods and services used for business purposes
Vinay Kumar Shraff | 3 min read
#4 Ways Start-ups Are Hopping On The GST Bandwagon

#4 Ways Start-ups Are Hopping On The GST Bandwagon

Entrepreneurs are quickly turning around their business schedules to launch products aligned with new tax regime
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read