Value Proposition

5 Ways to Minimize Early-Stage Business Risk
Risk

5 Ways to Minimize Early-Stage Business Risk

Taking smart chances can help fast-track your startup without exposing your fledgling company to unnecessary dangers.
Abdo Riani | 7 min read
The 5 Biggest Opportunities for B2B Sales Growth in 2019

The 5 Biggest Opportunities for B2B Sales Growth in 2019

Data-backed strategies are likely to have the greatest impact on your success.
Mike Schultz | 6 min read
Staying in Your Lane: Why Startups Must Stay Focused

Staying in Your Lane: Why Startups Must Stay Focused

Your company can't solve every problem for every consumer. Make intentional decisions about which opportunities you'll pursue.
Guy Goldstein | 4 min read
10 Tips for Web Design That Drives Sales

10 Tips for Web Design That Drives Sales

If your website has a lot of traffic but few conversions, it's time to figure out the problem.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
Do These 4 Things to Become the Unicorn of Your Industry

Do These 4 Things to Become the Unicorn of Your Industry

No myth, magic or fairy dust required
Mike Linton | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Becoming a Truly Customer-Centric Organization Is Harder (and More Necessary) Than You Think
Growth Strategies

Becoming a Truly Customer-Centric Organization Is Harder (and More Necessary) Than You Think

Your audience doesn't want to be 'sold' anything. So how can you make them want to buy what you're offering?
John Holland | 5 min read
Steal These 4 Proven Customer-Retention Strategies
Customer Loyalty

Steal These 4 Proven Customer-Retention Strategies

Top ecommerce businesses thrive because they successfully cultivate repeat clients
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
Helping Others Is Your Most Valuable Offering
Growth Strategies

Helping Others Is Your Most Valuable Offering

Focus on providing value and you won't have to wonder how to grow your business.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
Why You Must Never Show a Hint of Desperation, Especially When Things Are Bad
Confidence

Why You Must Never Show a Hint of Desperation, Especially When Things Are Bad

Projecting the right attitude inspires confidence in your product. When desperation creeps in, potential clients and investors look for a way out.
Mike Loomis | 3 min read
7 Actionable Steps to Craft a Lean Business Model
Starting a Business

7 Actionable Steps to Craft a Lean Business Model

Start small, use a proven approach, anticipate change and pay attention to customer opinion and market research.
Ehsan Jahandarpour | 5 min read
Communicate Your Value, Deliver Even More Than You Pitched -- and Watch Your Income Skyrocket
Making Money

Communicate Your Value, Deliver Even More Than You Pitched -- and Watch Your Income Skyrocket

Normally, I think most "business coaches" are 100 percent full of BS. Then one phone call changed my career.
Sherry Gray | 7 min read
What We Can Learn From the Mast Brothers' Chocolate Scandal Recovery
Entrepreneur Network

What We Can Learn From the Mast Brothers' Chocolate Scandal Recovery

Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris describes ways you can reinforce your core value system after it has been challenged.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
Here is How to Position Your Product as a Premium Brand
Ask the Expert

Here is How to Position Your Product as a Premium Brand

You need to focus on this one thing.
Laura Ries | 4 min read
How to Develop a Winning Value Proposition (Infographic)
Value Proposition

How to Develop a Winning Value Proposition (Infographic)

First off, make sure you know what your customers want.
Toni White and Sue Yasav | 4 min read
3 Ways to Reboot and Refocus -- Weekly Tips
Weekly Tips Roundup

3 Ways to Reboot and Refocus -- Weekly Tips

This week's experts include Reddit's Alexis Ohanian and Gary Vaynerchuk.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read