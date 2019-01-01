My Queue

Want to Fund Your Business? These Tips Can Help.
Want to Fund Your Business? These Tips Can Help.

Get advice from the experts.
1 min read
Corporate Venture Capital Can Be a Blessing or a Curse. Here's What Every Entrepreneur Should Consider.

Corporate Venture Capital Can Be a Blessing or a Curse. Here's What Every Entrepreneur Should Consider.

Corporate venture capital is at a ten-year high -- but is it right for you?
David Hall | 5 min read
To Get This VC's Attention, Stop Making Spreadsheet-Based Decisions

To Get This VC's Attention, Stop Making Spreadsheet-Based Decisions

One VC explains why he backed three startups.
Nancy Miller | 4 min read
To Impress This VC, Deliver on What You Promise

To Impress This VC, Deliver on What You Promise

Why this VC says "yes."
Nancy Miller | 4 min read
How 3 Entrepreneurs Convinced an NBA Star to Invest

How 3 Entrepreneurs Convinced an NBA Star to Invest

Appeal to interests and common ground.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read

Entrepreneurs Are Turning Facebook and LinkedIn Feeds into Funding Opportunities
Social Media

Entrepreneurs Are Turning Facebook and LinkedIn Feeds into Funding Opportunities

Yes, you know people.
Margaret Littman | 4 min read
If This VC Sold His Company Today, He'd Do These Things Differently
VC 100

If This VC Sold His Company Today, He'd Do These Things Differently

He did well, but could have done better.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
The Money Metric You Might Not Know -- But Should
Growth Strategies

The Money Metric You Might Not Know -- But Should

Think you'll run out of money before you turn a profit? Then do this.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
4 Things to Consider Before Investing in Other Entrepreneurs
Angel Investing

4 Things to Consider Before Investing in Other Entrepreneurs

Nearly anyone can become an angel investor. Decide if it's a fit for you.
Steph Wagner | 3 min read
Why Now Is The Best Time To Hunt For VC Funding
Money

Why Now Is The Best Time To Hunt For VC Funding

The success of your company's pitch could depend on the calendar.
Sam Hogg | 2 min read
The Simple Trick to Winning Funding From Midwestern VCs
Ask the Expert

The Simple Trick to Winning Funding From Midwestern VCs

Warning: There are funding quirks in flyover country.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
This Insurance Strategy Could Save You Thousands
Ask the Expert

This Insurance Strategy Could Save You Thousands

Captive insurance companies have saved some firms millions in premiums and taxes.
Joe Worth | 3 min read
Won Funding? Why You Should Wait to Celebrate.
Ask the Expert

Won Funding? Why You Should Wait to Celebrate.

Here's why your big investment isn't (an immediate) reason to celebrate.
Margaret Littman | 4 min read
Insider Tips for Dealing Expertly with VCs
Ask the Expert

Insider Tips for Dealing Expertly with VCs

How to navigate the differences between angels, seeds and VCs.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
4 Tips for Finding Open-Minded Investors
Ask the Expert

4 Tips for Finding Open-Minded Investors

They're out there -- but you'll need to look hard.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read