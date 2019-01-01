My Queue

VC funds

Factors Early Stage Startups Should Keep in Mind before Generating Funds
Startups

Factors Early Stage Startups Should Keep in Mind before Generating Funds

Here are the things that early stage startups should achieve before looking forward to generating funds from early-stage Venture Capitalists and Investors
Madhurima Roy | 5 min read
How This Holiday Package Aggregator Raised INR 3.2 Cr to Stand Out in a Crowded Sector

How This Holiday Package Aggregator Raised INR 3.2 Cr to Stand Out in a Crowded Sector

Online Travel management, being a sector witnessing cut-throat competition is now doing well in terms of raising quality investments.
Rahul R | 5 min read
6 Disadvantages Confronting Female Entrepreneurs Seeking Venture Capital

6 Disadvantages Confronting Female Entrepreneurs Seeking Venture Capital

Women found their voice in the #MeToo movement. So, why can't they get their startups funded?
Devishobha Chandramouli | 4 min read
Few Key Factors to Consider Before Raising Startup Capital

Few Key Factors to Consider Before Raising Startup Capital

"To understand the amount Capital required to start a business, one needs to clearly define the uses of Capital"
Sahil Vora | 4 min read
This Venture Fund Wants to be a Founder's Thought Partner

This Venture Fund Wants to be a Founder's Thought Partner

"We have got a deep range of experiences and networks that can be useful for entrepreneurs, when it comes to strategy-building"
Ritu Marya | 4 min read

#7 Reasons Why Start-ups Fail
Start-up Opportunity

#7 Reasons Why Start-ups Fail

An example of a start-up that was considered ahead of its time, but ultimately failed miserably was Webvan.
Asoke K. Laha | 4 min read