VCs

Funding

Looking to Raise Funds? Seek these 5 Things before Finalizing your Investor

Finding an investor who believes in your passion and vision as well as startups potential to disrupt the market is crucial for a fruitful relationship.
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
Why are there Less Women VCs in the Indian Startup Ecosystem?

"The statistics are abysmal: Only 7% of women are partners at top 100 VC firms"
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Are VCs Biting Into the Stake of Startups More than They Should?

"It's a conscious call that a founder has to take according to the priorities and demands of industry"
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Investor Outlook: Why I Bet On These Startups

Ben Mathias, Managing Director and Head of India for Vertex Ventures, tells us why he picked these ventures to invest in
Agamoni Ghosh | 4 min read
From Founder to Funder: How his Experiences Prompted This Entrepreneur to Become a VC

As a serial entrepreneur for decades, he realized that there was serious dearth of mentors who would help founders with funds and right guidance
Komal Nathani | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Health Care

VCs & PEs Have Destroyed Ethical Medical Practice Says This Padma Shri in Medicine

From Karan Johan to Tushar Kapoor, surrogacy has given hope to many aspiring parents.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Startup Basics

The Art of Nurturing and Growing a Self-funded Venture

A great idea and a good plan based on solid business principles can work, if you stay persistent
Vani Chugh | 4 min read
Women Entrepreneurs

How Women Are Changing the Tech-landscape of Start-up Ecosystem

The World Economic Forum anticipated that the worldwide gender pay gap, at the rate we are going, won't be met until 2186
Anjli Jain | 3 min read
start-up kick-off

Innovative Ideas That Captivated Investors

Among all start-ups, Hemant Arora's Startup India Entertainers captivated the mind of the investors for his idea of creating an online platform that has a potential of global exposure for artists
Sunil Pol | 2 min read
money funding

Glamour Of VC Funding VS Patronage Of Angel Nurturing

Birds of all sort of feathers including growth stage venture capitalists (VCs), hedge funds, private equity players, flocked together and nearly spoiled the party for angel investors.
Sandeep Soni | 7 min read