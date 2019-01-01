My Queue

How One Idea Went From the Research Lab to the Marketplace -- Raising More than $6 Million in the Process
Think Like Cleveland

Researchers can monetize their innovations if they keep this entrepreneur's lessons learned in mind.
Jane Porter | 5 min read
How This Pet Startup Raised $4.5 Million in Funding

This pet insurance company looked to a non-profit venture development organization for funding in this series exploring options for startups outside Silicon Valley.
Jane Porter | 5 min read