VeeamOn 2017

Qué es la disponibilidad y por qué hará más competitivo tu negocio
Tecnología

Al año, las compañías pierden en promedio 21.8 millones de dólares por no contar con soluciones de disponibilidad. Y no sólo pierden dinero también 48% de la confianza de los clientes y 40% de la reputación de la marca.
Yanin Alfaro | 5 min read