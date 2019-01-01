My Queue

vegan

Major Investments in Plant-Based Foods Include a $310 Million Facility and Tofurky Accepting Its First-Ever Private Investment
Food Businesses

The two recent moves show just how much the sector is growing.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
The Founders of This Paleo, Gluten-Free and Vegan Brand Say It Succeeded Because of Its Restrictions

Hu Kitchen got its start as a New York City restaurant based on the concept of 'guardrails,' but its reach has extended across the country with its line of chocolate bars.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
The Impossible Burger Is Coming to Burger King

For now, the company is staying quiet on whether there'll be a nationwide roll-out.
Mat Smith | 1 min read
Vegan Celebrity Chef Chloe Coscarelli Says Entrepreneurs Should Push for Change Even When No One Believes in Them

The plant-based restaurateur behind By Chloe has been taking the health food world by storm for a decade and opened up a new pop-up with celebrity chef Tom Colicchio this week. Within days, she'd entered into a new lawsuit against the owner of By Chloe.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
Plant-Based Egg From Just to Soon Be Available Nationwide in Whole Foods

The convincing egg replacement is made out of mung beans.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read

The Impossible Burger Slides Into White Castle! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
9 Startups Changing the Fabric of Fashion
Fashion

Consumers increasingly demand products that cruelty-free and sustainable, but with no compromise in quality.
Anne Brainard | 6 min read
What Traveling as a Vegan Has Taught Me About Business Negotiation
vegan

Negotiating for a vegan meal is like a business deal: You're aiming to get what you want without looking like an ass.
Jeff Sass | 6 min read
Beyond Meat's CEO Thinks Chicken Can Come From Plants
Innovation

'You can get hung-up on meat's origin – it comes from a chicken, cow or pig – but the other way to think about meat is its composition.'
Laura Entis | 6 min read
McDonald's Ex-CEO Will Help Sell You Vegan Burgers
Health

He just joined the board of 'fake meat' startup Beyond Meat.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Why Wendy's and McDonald's Still Don't Have Veggie Burgers
Health

Two of America's Big 3 burger chains are under pressure to add a meatless burger to their menus.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Beyoncé Wants You to Get Your Kale On, Launches Vegan Food Delivery Service
Celebrities

Queen Bey to your diet: To the left, to the left.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Chipotle's Much-Hyped Free Burrito Promotion Is Happening Today
Chipotle

In an effort to heat up customers' appetites for Sofritas, the burrito chain is offering a free entrée of any kind if you buy the organic tofu topping today.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
These Siblings Are Cooking Up America's First Meatless Butcher Shop
Innovation

No animals were harmed in the making of Aubry and Kale Walch's smash-hit butcher biz.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read