vegan snacks

Meet This Wholesome Snacker Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List
35Under35

Through her snacks, how this woman entrepreneur is wooing the palettes of Indian consumers while keeping their fitness goals in mind
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Goodness of Health and Wellness in a 'Bite'

Outside Russia, BioFoodLab products are available in 14 countries throughout the former Soviet Union, Europe and Asia
Sugandh Bahl | 3 min read