My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Veganism

Trends in the Vegan Beauty Industry
Veganism

Trends in the Vegan Beauty Industry

The demand for ethical and sustainable living is only expected to rise in the coming times and hence grows the vegan beauty industry
Shankar Prasad | 3 min read
Can Veganism save the Future of India?

Can Veganism save the Future of India?

India is reeling under the combined pressures of acute poverty, pollution and diseases
Varda Mehrotra | 6 min read
Want to go Vegan? These Start-ups will Help You

Want to go Vegan? These Start-ups will Help You

Many startups in the world are working for the benefit of growing vegan community
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Vegan Businesses Are Making In-roads in India

Vegan Businesses Are Making In-roads in India

Early days for Veganism have begun in India.
Komal Nathani | 5 min read