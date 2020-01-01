Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
My Account
Entrepreneur Insider
Submit Article
Saved Content
My Account
Sign Out
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
Listen
Video
News and Trends
Starting A Business
Running A Business
Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies
Finance
Spotlight
Magazine
Issues
Entrepreneur.com
Entrepreneur Store
Other
Contact
Advertise
Reprints & Licensing
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Site Map
Vegrow
Funding
[Funding Alert] Vegrow Raises $2.5M led by Matrix Partners India & Ankur Capital
The agritech startup also saw the participation of Better Capital, Titan Capital along with other prominent angel investors in the round
Debarghya Sil
|
3 min read