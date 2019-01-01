My Queue

Independent Workers Are Essential and Deserve a Fair Deal
Freelancers

Independent Workers Are Essential and Deserve a Fair Deal

Google's 'two-tier' workforce reveals a dependence on contract and temporary help and highlights the need to change how companies engage with independent workers
Brent Messenger | 5 min read
Always Treat Your Vendors as Nicely as You Treat Your Customers

Always Treat Your Vendors as Nicely as You Treat Your Customers

Attempting to squeeze the last nickel out of critical vendors is not a smart strategy.
Brian Fielkow | 5 min read
Level up Your Operations With Win-Win Vendor Relationships

Level up Your Operations With Win-Win Vendor Relationships

No company delivers quality goods on time without a strong, smooth-running supplier network. Building profitable relationships with vendors ensures long-term success.
Dipti Parmar | 8 min read
Think Twice About a Company When You Keep Hearing These 4 AI Buzzwords

Think Twice About a Company When You Keep Hearing These 4 AI Buzzwords

For every AI company doing groundbreaking work there are a dozen new "know-it-alls."
Vince Lynch | 7 min read
How to Be More to Your Vendors Than Just Another Customer

How to Be More to Your Vendors Than Just Another Customer

Start viewing your vendors as partners and you can both benefit.
Leslie Vickrey | 6 min read

More From This Topic

A Business's Guide to Corporate Gifting
Holidays

A Business's Guide to Corporate Gifting

What to look for in a gifting vendor if you're not sure where to start.
Ron Mancini | 5 min read
Becoming a Truly Customer-Centric Organization Is Harder (and More Necessary) Than You Think
Growth Strategies

Becoming a Truly Customer-Centric Organization Is Harder (and More Necessary) Than You Think

Your audience doesn't want to be 'sold' anything. So how can you make them want to buy what you're offering?
John Holland | 5 min read
Removing Roadblocks Will Boost Employee Effectiveness
Overcoming Obstacles

Removing Roadblocks Will Boost Employee Effectiveness

Lack of critical resources, bad policies and vendor issues may all arise. What should you do about them?
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
4 Legal Documents You Need to Review Before 2017
Legal Issues

4 Legal Documents You Need to Review Before 2017

A simple review of your files now can avoid serious headaches next year.
Kendra Stephen | 3 min read
12 Signs Your Business Is Hemorrhaging Money and How to Stop the Bleeding
Money Management

12 Signs Your Business Is Hemorrhaging Money and How to Stop the Bleeding

The shortest path to profit is to watch your expenses as closely as you watch for new customers.
John Rampton | 10 min read
4 Keys to Choosing the Right Vendor
Vendors

4 Keys to Choosing the Right Vendor

Make sure it's someone you believe in, want to listen to and can trust.
Greg Hong | 6 min read
Rubber Ducky, You Were the One to Help Revive Stateside Manufacturing
Manufacturing

Rubber Ducky, You Were the One to Help Revive Stateside Manufacturing

Craig Wolfe, CEO of Celebriducks -- the top custom rubber duck manufacturer in the world -- describes how his company leverages the Made in the USA label.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
4 Things Companies Get Wrong When Hiring Content Marketers
Content Marketing

4 Things Companies Get Wrong When Hiring Content Marketers

You can't hire a winning content marketer unless you know what you need them to do and how to work with them to get it done.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
20 Online Invoice Solutions That Offer More Than Just Invoicing
Outsourcing

20 Online Invoice Solutions That Offer More Than Just Invoicing

Collecting what you are owed is maybe the least pleasant, and most important, task confronting entrepreneurs.
Peter Daisyme | 9 min read
Retired Executive Finds Second Career Giving Back to His Community With Kona Ice
Franchise Players

Retired Executive Finds Second Career Giving Back to His Community With Kona Ice

This South Carolina man owns his own shaved ice truck and loves to help out local schools with part of his proceeds.
Erin Schultz | 5 min read