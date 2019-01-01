My Queue

venmo

America Freezes Over, Howard Schultz Fails the 'Cereal Test' and Venmo Is the New Wedding Gift (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

America Freezes Over, Howard Schultz Fails the 'Cereal Test' and Venmo Is the New Wedding Gift (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
AT&T Acquires AppNexus for $1.6 Billion

AT&T Acquires AppNexus for $1.6 Billion

Plus, PayPal launches a debit card for its mobile app Venmo, and an app that makes parents' lives easier raises $4 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
Your Security Concerns About Using Mobile Payment Are Valid

Your Security Concerns About Using Mobile Payment Are Valid

Your cell phone can be your wallet, but most people are still too worried about hackers to switch from paying with cards and cash.
John Rampton | 10 min read
5 Lessons Venmo's Co-Founder Learned While Building a Twice-Acquired Company

5 Lessons Venmo's Co-Founder Learned While Building a Twice-Acquired Company

The co-founder of the mobile payments service shared his wisdom during a keynote address at the #StartupColumbia conference.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Businesses Can Soon Accept Payments Through Venmo

Businesses Can Soon Accept Payments Through Venmo

The move marks a major step in the popular app's evolution.
Leena Rao | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Papa John's Launches Venmo-Powered Digital Platform to Split Bills
Pizza

Papa John's Launches Venmo-Powered Digital Platform to Split Bills

A new way to split the check when you're splitting a pizza.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read