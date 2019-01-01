There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Venture Capital Firms
Last year, the largest VC deal for a female team was $165 million -- a stark contrast to that for males, which was $3 billion.
Yes, you can pry a little money from cautious investors' hands -- if you can demonstrate strength in these four metrics.
There's no single reason why women-led companies struggle to secure VC investors. But for the first time, multiple platforms exist to help bridge the distance.
As we approach the halfway mark in the year, we have seen venture capital change how investment is done
The country is becoming a major player in the tech industry, and big financial players are taking notice.
More From This Topic
Impact Investing
Here are five ways startups can integrate an impact agenda and established companies can measure social impact in new ways.
Startups
Lalalala. Lalalala. Elmo loves his goldfish, his startups, too.
Angel Investors
While much of angel investing is the same everywhere, angels outside of Silicon Valley need to do a few things differently to be successful.
Startup Basics
A VC professional shares his thoughts on team building, timing and more.
Advice
When it comes to fundraising, it's a good idea to listen to the men and women doling out the dollars.
Angel Investing
Online platforms are a superior choice for less entrepreneurially experienced, less-active investors who are deploying smaller amounts of money.
Venture Capital
Corporate venture capital funds are looking to invest in innovative startups. Here's how to cash in on the substantial resources of major companies.
Pitches
VCs hear it all, but the bad ideas can be as worthwhile as the good ones.
Venture Capital
The growing concentration of venture capital investments in Silicon Valley creates a problem for policymakers in other regions.
Venture capital firms are financial institutions with professionally managed funds that are typically invested in young, high-potential, emerging-growth companies in exchange for equity ownership.
Investment: The typical investment for venture capital firms in a company can range from $500,000 to more than $30 million. Venture capital firms tend to be extremely selective in their investments.
A list of top venture capital investors can be found in “VC 100: The Top Investors in Early-Stage Startups.”
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?