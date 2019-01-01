My Queue

Venture Capitalists

Businesses Should Invest More in Society. Here's Where to Start.
Ready For Anything

Businesses Should Invest More in Society. Here's Where to Start.

Benefiting society is a competitive advantage.
Kathryn Wortsman | 5 min read
With an Increase in Venture Capital Mega Deals, How Can Startups Stand Out?

With an Increase in Venture Capital Mega Deals, How Can Startups Stand Out?

While a great idea or product may put your emerging growth company in the running, breaking away from the crowd does take a significant amount of homework.
Heather Gates | 6 min read
Dare to Be 'Boring': The Best Businesses Are the Ones No One Talks About

Dare to Be 'Boring': The Best Businesses Are the Ones No One Talks About

The era of billion-dollar valuations for shiny, sexy startups -- factors that used to attract VC money -- may be over.
Andrew Karam | 6 min read
3 Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Win VC Investments

3 Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Win VC Investments

Do your due diligence.
Amy Shim | 7 min read
Improve Your Odds of Getting Funded by Matching Your Pitch to the VC's Investment Pattern

Improve Your Odds of Getting Funded by Matching Your Pitch to the VC's Investment Pattern

It's the often unseen trigger -- that invisible 'something' -- that gets them to bite. Seek it, use it, close the deal.
Alex Gold | 5 min read

More From This Topic

VCs Are Starving -- Starving! -- for Solid Investments: 5 Ways to Take Advantage
Venture Capitalists

VCs Are Starving -- Starving! -- for Solid Investments: 5 Ways to Take Advantage

Believe it or not, it's a founder's market right now.
Zach Ferres | 7 min read
6 Important Factors Venture Capitalists Consider Before Investing
Venture Capital

6 Important Factors Venture Capitalists Consider Before Investing

Only about one percent of startups get venture capital money. How can you stand out and be that one percent?
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
What I Learned From the World's Greatest Venture Capitalist
Take It From The Pros

What I Learned From the World's Greatest Venture Capitalist

Bill Tai blends his passion for windsurfing with his desire to contribute to a better future.
Tim Denning | 7 min read
Hey, Entrepreneurs, It's OK to Walk Away From an Investor
Venture Capitalists

Hey, Entrepreneurs, It's OK to Walk Away From an Investor

If an investor offering to seed your company isn't in line with the way you want to grow, saying "yes" could be one of the biggest regrets you'll ever have.
Jiffy Iuen | 7 min read
10 Things You Must Do Before Connecting With Investors
Funding

10 Things You Must Do Before Connecting With Investors

There are no shortcuts to building a solid network of engaged investors.
Patrick Henry | 11 min read
Not Believing His Own BS: Why Shark Tank Star Chris Sacca Wears Those Funky Embroidered Cowboy Shirts
Ready For Anything

Not Believing His Own BS: Why Shark Tank Star Chris Sacca Wears Those Funky Embroidered Cowboy Shirts

If you think it's because the billionaire venture capitalist has a little hillbilly in him, you're wrong.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
4 Entrepreneurs Changing Venture Capital for the Better
Venture Capital

4 Entrepreneurs Changing Venture Capital for the Better

As we approach the halfway mark in the year, we have seen venture capital change how investment is done
Drew Hendricks | 5 min read
What 25 Years and $200 Million in Financing Taught Me
Entrepreneurs

What 25 Years and $200 Million in Financing Taught Me

There are a plethora of ways to raise funds for a startup company, but try these suggestions to retain control.
Patrick Henry | 5 min read
How This Man Raised $31 Million in VC Funding in 4 Years
Venture Capital

How This Man Raised $31 Million in VC Funding in 4 Years

Greg Marsh unlocked the secret: Start with old-fashioned networking, then grow your own network.
Brittany Shoot | 3 min read
Don't Believe These 5 Myths About Becoming an Entrepreneur
Myths

Don't Believe These 5 Myths About Becoming an Entrepreneur

Sample myth: Venture capitalists are not trying to beat your door down to invest.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read