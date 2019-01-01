There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Venture Capitalists
While a great idea or product may put your emerging growth company in the running, breaking away from the crowd does take a significant amount of homework.
The era of billion-dollar valuations for shiny, sexy startups -- factors that used to attract VC money -- may be over.
It's the often unseen trigger -- that invisible 'something' -- that gets them to bite. Seek it, use it, close the deal.
More From This Topic
Venture Capital
Only about one percent of startups get venture capital money. How can you stand out and be that one percent?
Take It From The Pros
Bill Tai blends his passion for windsurfing with his desire to contribute to a better future.
Venture Capitalists
If an investor offering to seed your company isn't in line with the way you want to grow, saying "yes" could be one of the biggest regrets you'll ever have.
Funding
There are no shortcuts to building a solid network of engaged investors.
Ready For Anything
If you think it's because the billionaire venture capitalist has a little hillbilly in him, you're wrong.
Venture Capital
As we approach the halfway mark in the year, we have seen venture capital change how investment is done
Entrepreneurs
There are a plethora of ways to raise funds for a startup company, but try these suggestions to retain control.
Venture Capital
Greg Marsh unlocked the secret: Start with old-fashioned networking, then grow your own network.
Myths
Sample myth: Venture capitalists are not trying to beat your door down to invest.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?