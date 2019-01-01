My Queue

Ver de Verdad

Este emprendedor quiere que todos puedan ver y paguen menos por sus lentes
Historias Entrepreneur

Este emprendedor quiere que todos puedan ver y paguen menos por sus lentes

Con lentes de alta calidad a precios accesibles y garantía de satisfacción total, la cadena de ópticas sinaloense Ver de Verdad atiende las necesidades de visión de la población de ingresos medio y bajo. Este año entregará 280,000 unidades.
Marisol García Fuentes | 9 min read