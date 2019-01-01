My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

verification

How Background Verification Can Help to Hire the Right Candidate?
Technology

How Background Verification Can Help to Hire the Right Candidate?

Ways to filter people who may prove to be disloyal, inefficient, potential litigators & who may put an at risk by indulging in racism, sexual, emotional and verbal harassment
Ajay Trehan | 5 min read
How Background Verification Can Help to Hire the Right Candidate?

How Background Verification Can Help to Hire the Right Candidate?

Background intelligence may sound intrusive to many & may challenge privacy concerns but when done with a specific goal in mind & by taking in a consent from the prospective employee
Ajay Trehan | 5 min read
Importance of Verification in Crowdfunding

Importance of Verification in Crowdfunding

Reasons why checking the authenticity of the campaign is of utmost importance
Anoj Viswanathan | 4 min read