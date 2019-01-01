There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Verizon
Net Neutrality
The Save the Internet Act could help win the net neutrality battle, even if it doesn't pass.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Our internet speed and capacity are about to get a major upgrade.
According to data from Forbes and Statista, 51 percent of consumers do not trust Facebook to obey laws protecting personal information.
Verizon says the speed discrepancies were related to 'network testing over the past few days to optimize the performance of video applications on our network.'
More From This Topic
Verizon
Oath will be an umbrella of brands, including Yahoo and some AOL publications.
Verizon
Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo is now valued at approximately $4.48 billion, down from $4.8 billion.
Verizon
Verizon Unlimited offers unlimited data, talk and text on smartphones for $80 per month.
Yahoo!
The top American wireless carrier still expects to go through with the deal, but is looking for 'major concessions' in light of the most recent breach.
Verizon
Verizon has had preliminary briefings from Yahoo but it still needs 'significant information' from the company before it makes a final decision on the acquisition.
Verizon
Last month Yahoo said at least 500 million of its accounts were hacked in 2014.
Yahoo!
'Google is search, Facebook is social, we're going to be brand,' he said.
Yahoo!
Given the new web properties and brands Verizon acquired, advertisers will have more opportunities than ever before.
Verizon
Just last month, Verizon bought Yahoo for $4.8 billion, diving into digital media and advertising.
Yahoo!
When senior Yahoo executives gathered at a San Jose hotel for a management retreat in the spring of 2006, there was no outward sign of a company in crisis.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?