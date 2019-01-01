My Queue

Vesting

6 Tips for Successfully Splitting Equity in Your Startup
Equity

6 Tips for Successfully Splitting Equity in Your Startup

Hurt feelings and burnt bridges may result, so tread carefully.
Drew Hendricks | 5 min read
How to Split Equity Without Giving Away the Company

How to Split Equity Without Giving Away the Company

Clear expectations and earning equity for results make sharing ownership in the company a brilliant deal for everyone.
Weston Bergmann | 4 min read
Vesting: A Founder's Need to Earn Equity

Vesting: A Founder's Need to Earn Equity

An insider's take on what you need to know about vesting provisions in venture capital deals.
Bo Yaghmaie | 4 min read
Figuring Out How to Divvy Up Startup Equity

Figuring Out How to Divvy Up Startup Equity

When launching a startup, often founders need to offer up equity to employees in lieu of big salaries. Our legal expert Peter Buckland offers up advice on how to approach equity option pools.
Peter Buckland | 5 min read