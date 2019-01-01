There are no Videos in your queue.
Veterans Day
Honoring veterans each Veterans Day is important, but helping our veterans succeed following their service to our country is even more so.
The military is actually a far more complex organization than whatever company a veteran takes a job with.
Hiring veterans and helping them acquire the skills they need to accelerate their careers is patriotic and smart business.
Here's what these brave men and women learned while serving our nation -- and how it translates to business.
"Just remember that you have had many worse things thrown at you and you were able to persevere," one veteran-entrepreneur counsels his peers.
Benjamin Young took what he learned carrying out humanitarian missions in the military and applied it to starting a business.
For Brandon Webb, getting your hands dirty is part of the job -- and all of the fun.
Soraya Goddard is taking the skills she's learned proudly serving our nation and building a business future.
Socrates Rosenfeld applied military grit and persistence to launching a revolutionary marketplace.
Andrew O'Brien left his role as CEO of a publicity firm to focus on what he really cared about.
After serving in Iraq and Guantanamo Bay, Andrew Weins applied his military mindset to getting his business off the ground.
To honor those who have served for our country, restaurants are showing their support with some sweet deals and food freebies.
There were only good sailors on the USS Montpelier, but a new commander was needed to make them a great crew.
A marine and firefighter got a second career making others feel at home.
Then, as now, the American armed services were a mosaic as varied as the nation itself. Let us honor all who served on Veteran's Day.
