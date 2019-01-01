My Queue

Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, Let's Focus on Helping Ex-Military Become Entrepreneurs
This Veterans Day, Let's Focus on Helping Ex-Military Become Entrepreneurs

Honoring veterans each Veterans Day is important, but helping our veterans succeed following their service to our country is even more so.
James Schenck | 5 min read
4 Things Companies Don't Understand About Vets Transitioning From the Military to the Corporate World

4 Things Companies Don't Understand About Vets Transitioning From the Military to the Corporate World

The military is actually a far more complex organization than whatever company a veteran takes a job with.
Stephen Okano | 5 min read
The Best Way to Honor Veterans Is to Hire One

The Best Way to Honor Veterans Is to Hire One

Hiring veterans and helping them acquire the skills they need to accelerate their careers is patriotic and smart business.
Mark Onisk | 4 min read
21 Things Military Veteran Entrepreneurs Know About Risk That You Can Use Every Day

21 Things Military Veteran Entrepreneurs Know About Risk That You Can Use Every Day

Here's what these brave men and women learned while serving our nation -- and how it translates to business.
Dan Bova | 13 min read
5 Veterans Share Their Tips for Successfully Transitioning From Service to Entrepreneurship

5 Veterans Share Their Tips for Successfully Transitioning From Service to Entrepreneurship

"Just remember that you have had many worse things thrown at you and you were able to persevere," one veteran-entrepreneur counsels his peers.
Peter Gasca | 8 min read

How to Push Through Your Fear of Failure, According to This Air Force Vet
Veterans Day

How to Push Through Your Fear of Failure, According to This Air Force Vet

Benjamin Young took what he learned carrying out humanitarian missions in the military and applied it to starting a business.
Dan Bova | 6 min read
The Difference Between Being a Boss and a Leader, According to This Former Navy SEAL
Veterans Day

The Difference Between Being a Boss and a Leader, According to This Former Navy SEAL

For Brandon Webb, getting your hands dirty is part of the job -- and all of the fun.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
How This Army Lieutenant Colonel Turned Her Personal Battle With Stress Into a Business That Helps Others
Veterans Day

How This Army Lieutenant Colonel Turned Her Personal Battle With Stress Into a Business That Helps Others

Soraya Goddard is taking the skills she's learned proudly serving our nation and building a business future.
Dan Bova | 6 min read
This Army Vet Flew Apaches Over Iraq And Now Sells Cannabis Online
Veterans Day

This Army Vet Flew Apaches Over Iraq And Now Sells Cannabis Online

Socrates Rosenfeld applied military grit and persistence to launching a revolutionary marketplace.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
This Military Veteran Entrepreneur Fired Himself to Jump Start His Passion Project
Veterans Day

This Military Veteran Entrepreneur Fired Himself to Jump Start His Passion Project

Andrew O'Brien left his role as CEO of a publicity firm to focus on what he really cared about.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
'Risk It All and Risk It Often' According to This Veteran Entrepreneur
Military

'Risk It All and Risk It Often' According to This Veteran Entrepreneur

After serving in Iraq and Guantanamo Bay, Andrew Weins applied his military mindset to getting his business off the ground.
Dan Bova | 6 min read
19 Veterans Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss
Veterans Day

19 Veterans Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss

To honor those who have served for our country, restaurants are showing their support with some sweet deals and food freebies.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
Taking Command: The Crew Is Only as Good as the Captain
Leadership

Taking Command: The Crew Is Only as Good as the Captain

There were only good sailors on the USS Montpelier, but a new commander was needed to make them a great crew.
Ron LaSalvia | 15+ min read
4 Ways This Veteran's Military Background Helps Him Run His Business
Veterans Day

4 Ways This Veteran's Military Background Helps Him Run His Business

A marine and firefighter got a second career making others feel at home.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Remember the Forgotten Military Veterans of World War II
Veterans Day

Remember the Forgotten Military Veterans of World War II

Then, as now, the American armed services were a mosaic as varied as the nation itself. Let us honor all who served on Veteran's Day.
Chad Storlie | 6 min read