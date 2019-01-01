My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

vfx

The Mastermind Behind The Visual Effects of Ghajini & Baahubali
technology entrepreneur

The Mastermind Behind The Visual Effects of Ghajini & Baahubali

Makuta VFX is certainly not one of the ordinary companies that have mushroomed worldwide in the last decade
Aashika Jain | 2 min read