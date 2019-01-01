My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Viber

The 12 Hottest iPhone and Android Apps
Apps

The 12 Hottest iPhone and Android Apps

We ranked the apps that launched and received the most buzz in February.
Ryan Bushey
Japanese e-Retailer Buys Popular Messaging App Viber for $900 Million

Japanese e-Retailer Buys Popular Messaging App Viber for $900 Million

The two companies will have a combined user base of 500 million.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read